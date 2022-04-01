Entertainment
2023: Music ace, Banky W to vie for seat in National Assembly
An award-winning Nigerian artiste, Bankole Wellington aka Banky W, has declared his intention to vie for a seat in the House of Representatives in the 2023 general elections.
In a post on his Twitter page on Friday, Banky W stressed the need for fresh insights into the Nigerian political system.
He will be vying for a position in the National Assembly under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
The artiste wrote: “I would like to announce that I will once again be answering the call to serve by attempting to secure a ticket to represent Eti-Osa Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).”
Banky W contested for a seat in the House of Representatives on the platform of the Modern Democratic Party (MDP) in 2019.
