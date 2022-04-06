2023: Nasarawa directs political appointees to resign by April 8

The Nasarawa State government has directed all political appointees seeking elective positions to resign by April 8.

The Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Muhammad Ubandoma, gave the directive in a statement on Wednesday in Lafia.

He said the directive followed the release of election guidelines released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Ubandoma said: “In line with section 84 (12) of the electoral act, political and public office holders desirous of participating in the political process either as contestant or delegate should resign on or before Friday.”

The contentious section of the electoral law which has pitched groups and individuals in Nigeria against each other since President Muhammadu Buhari signed the document in February requires political parties to resign their positions at least three months before their parties’ primaries and conventions.

However, the Federal High Court, Umuahia, had last month ordered the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, to delete the section.

