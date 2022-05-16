2023: ‘Ndigbo are no longer the mumu they used to cheat,’ Orji Kalu speaks on why power should go to N’East

The Senate Chief Whip, Orji Kalu, on Monday explained he is throwing his weight behind the 2023 presidential bid of the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

Lawan, who is from the North-East, is one of the 28 presidential aspirants eyeing the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket at this month’s primary slated for Abuja.

Kalu, who featured in a Channels Television programme, Politics Today, said his understanding of the power shift to the Southern part of the country was that all regions in the zone – South-South, South-West and South-East would allow the latter to produce the country’s next president.

He added that since South-West and South-South-South are not willing to surrender the presidential ticket to the South-East, he would not mind if the presidency remained in the North.

Details later…

