2023: NDLEA demands drug test for presidential candidates, others

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Wednesday advised political parties to make drug test one of the compulsory requirements for presidential candidates and other individuals seeking elective positions in 2023.

The NDLEA Chairman/Chief Executive, Brig-Gen. Buba Marwa, made the call at the agency’s 2022 First Quarter Best Performing Commands Awards ceremony held in Abuja.

He stressed that the drug test would ascertain the readiness and suitability of the candidates for political positions.

Marwa said: “For politicians, we have long advocated and I take the opportunity again to repeat the advocacy that when they run for public office, it demands a lot of responsibility and we need to be certain if he’s a person that is already a drug addict/user who will spend all the money he’s given for public service to consume cocaine and his head will not be in a stable condition to handle the affairs he has been entrusted with.

“Based on this, we have advocated and will continue to advocate that drug test be conducted for politicians; some state governments like Kano State are already doing this.

“Not just politicians, but government appointees, and I have just sent a letter this morning to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who will be the first of the national working committee I wish to pay an advocacy visit on this issue. I recommended that drug tests be incorporated in the screening process for all those interested in running for public office. We’ll do the same to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other important parties.”

