2023: Ngige declares presidential bid, says ‘Nigerians greatly misunderstood Buhari’

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, on Tuesday formally declared his 2023 presidential bid.

The minister, who addressed a mammoth crowd at Alor, Idemili South local government area of Anambra State, said the All Progressives Congress (APC) has not failed Nigerians and urged the citizens to stick with the party next year.

He added that President Muhammadu Buhari was greatly misunderstood by Nigerians, especially in the South-East.

Ngige insisted that his experience in public office over the years put him in great stead to become the country’s President in 2023.

He said: “My dear friends, colleagues and comrades, many would wonder that after serving seven years as minister in one of the most difficult ministries of government, in a polity riddled with rising unemployment, bickering and economic disputes between workers and employers, in a famished economy, Dr. Chris Nwabueze Ngige would have asked for a deserved rest.

“Yes, a deserved rest would have been okay for me as a person but the zeal, the burning desire in me to see a prosperous, united and equitable Nigeria, where no man is oppressed, where there is no chasm between the haves and have-not, would not allow me to go home and rest.

“Today, as I sit back to ruminate on the state of our country, I find a country led by a patriot — a good-hearted leader, Muhammadu Buhari — though greatly misunderstood, especially in the South-East part of Nigeria.

“Permit me to say that I want to get the nomination of our party and to stand on its manifesto to actualise and execute the programmes of the APC.”

