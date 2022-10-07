2023: Ngige downplays polls prediction on Obi, silent on preferred candidate

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, described as insignificant polls which favoured the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to win the 2023 election.

Ngige spoke on a Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today, on Friday.

ANAP Foundation, a non-government organization founded by former chairman of Stanbic IBTC, Atedo Peterside, and an international media platform, Bloomberg, had recently tipped to win next year’s presidential election ahead of the established duo of All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, Atiku Abubakar.

But the minister insisted that the polls would not determine the winner of the presidential election.

He was also silent on his preferred candidate next year.

Ngige, however, praised the performance of Tinubu as a two-term governor of Lagos State.

He said: “I’m not active in politics for now because I am facing a national assignment. Using statistics and mere figures don’t mean anything.

“Both of them are my friends. My choice will be in the ballot box. It is a secret ballot. I shouldn’t tell Nigerians what I would do secretly.

“We have problems in APC; PDP has their own. Their own is two times our own. Our own is family disagreements. If we get our acts together, my party will sweep.”

