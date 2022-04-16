2023: Ngige to declare for presidency Tuesday

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, said on Saturday he would make public his decision on the 2023 presidential election on Tuesday.

The minister, who addressed members of a pressure group, South-East Progressives Forum at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu, said he had consulted widely on the presidential ambition and would announce his decision after the Easter holiday.

He said: “I thank you people for meeting us here and saying what is in your mind. Make no mistake about it. The southern part of Nigeria is due for the presidency. It’s also true, a truism that of all the zones in Southern Nigeria, only the South-East has not tasted the presidency.

“So, that gives much weight to the demand you are making now. Yes, in PDP, they are considering whether it will be North or South. No, on our own, as gentlemen we have already agreed in the South.”

“On December 31, 2021, I told a group that after the spiritual season of lent, I will consult with my God and Angel and Arch-Angels. Easter is tomorrow and Easter is a resurrection day. We shall rise with the resurrection and after Easter Monday, I will make a pronouncement on my journey to the presidency.”

