2023: Nigeria needs men of integrity at the moment —Obasanjo

A former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo has stated that the country needs men of integrity at this juncture in her history while considering the upcoming elections in 2023.

Obasanjo, who said this at a Global Crusade organised by the Deeper Life Bible Church, in Abeokuta and monitored online on Tuesday, also urged Nigerians to have faith in God.

He said that Noah stood out in his time and also Job, who God described as a man who feared God and shunned evil and a man of great integrity.

“Nigeria needs such men of integrity at this present moment.

“I believe that because of this kind of men and women of such virtue in Nigeria, God will open his eyes and have mercy on this country.

“Unless those who don’t want to be honest with themselves will say that all is well, but if we trust in God and believe in Jesus Christ all will be well.

“Children of God, whatever may be our situation, whatever may be the condition, let us have faith in God, and all will be well,” Obasanjo said.

The former President further said that considering the situation of things, Nigeria and the entire world required God’s visitation, urging all children of God to seek His face for visitation.

“If you consider what is going on in our cities, our states, our country, our region of West Africa, our continent and indeed our globe, our world required crusade of this nature.

“Some people accused us, Christians of `religioucity’ without spirituality. Yes that has been the position of the world even in the time of Jesus Christ, but should we lose hope? No.

“There is no time in the world that things have been bad that it is not the children of God that stood out,” he said.

