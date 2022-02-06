2023: Nigeria needs selfless competent leader to overcome challenges – Utomi

A former presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), said on Sunday was in dire need of a selfless, pan-Nigerian nationalist and intellectual leader to overcome its challenges.

Utomi, who stated this in a chat with journalists in Lagos, revealed that the coalition that would change Nigeria in 2023 was already on ground and would soon be made known to the public.

The political economist added that the coalition would include the youths, women, and professionals.

He said: “Nigerians need a person of competence and compassion, someone who is very selfless and a pan-Nigerian nationalist with a track record of life service.

“Not somebody who spends his life just thinking about himself and suddenly decides that okay I have enough money I can now lead them.

“We need a true Nigerian accepted in all parts of the country, exposed to all parts of the country in the reality of his life, not in talks and the person must have friends in every part of Nigeria.

“We need a person who is interested in collegial leadership.

.“The prospect of a coalition that will change Nigeria, which I envisage, and is being put together as we speak, is a coalition of the youth, the women, the intellectuals, and the professionals.

“Our commitment is to a better society. I don’t need a title to make a contribution to the betterment of my country.

“If it turns out that a title drops itself in, well, so be it, but I don’t need a title to make a difference to my country’s history.

“I think people are obsessed with titles. Let us first build a great country and history will remember those who it will remember with or without titles.”

