2023: Nigeria records 52 cases of electoral violence

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno, has warned political parties and thugs against violence ahead of the 2023 general Elections.

Monguno, who gave the warning at an emergency security meeting organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday in Abuja, vowed that troublemakers would be dealt with according to the law next year.

The NSA’s warning followed recent attacks on the INEC office in Ogun State and Osun States where election materials, including 65,000 Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) were destroyed.

He revealed that 52 cases of electoral violence were reported by security agents in 22 states last month.

He noted that President Muhammadu Buhari had instructed security agencies to ensure violence-free elections next year.

Monguno said: “We’re all aware of the fact that the president, as far as he is concerned, is committed to upholding and safeguarding democracy. This is what the people want.

“The president has also given his directive through me to all the operational intelligence and law enforcement agencies to ensure that the 2023 elections are held in an atmosphere void of any rancour.

“The president is extremely pleased with the results of the elections in Anambra, Ekiti, and Osun and he wants a repeat of such performance.

“Now, I want to assure you that security agencies have been given clear-cut instructions to deal with any situation in which any rogue organisation or institution decides to embark on what we consider to be a fundamentally criminal undertaking.”

