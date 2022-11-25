2023: Nigeria will be butt of jokes if Tinubu becomes president —Omokri

Member of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Reno Omokri, on Friday, lampooned the presidential bid of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

This might not be unconnected to the pre-election performance of the former Lagos State Governor and his perennial absence from presidential debates.

Tinubu’s latest outing at the flag off of oil drill in the northeastern parts of the country had come under severe criticism.

Read also:‘Tinubu needs rest, not presidency’, Omokri says in aftermath of ex-gov’s outing in N/East

The former Lagos State Governor promised to consolidate on the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari and recharge the Lake Chad should he win next year.

Omokri, who compared the Columbian Pablo Escobar and Tinubu in a tweet, said Nigeria would be denigrated by the international community if the latter emerges president next year.

He wrote: “Even in banana republics, there are standards. Colombia never descended so low as to elect Pablo Escobar. If Nigeria elects Bola Tinubu as President in 2023, then we would be lower than a banana republic. We would be the butt of jokes in the international community!”

By Ambali Abdulkabeer

