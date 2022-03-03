2023: Nigeria will witness infrastructural revolution under PDP – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, said on Wednesday Nigeria would witness huge infrastructural development if the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) return to power in 2023.

Wike, who stated this during the inauguration of the 3.5 km long Mgbuoshimini-Nkpor Road at Rumuolumeni in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, said the PDP was ready to end the harsh economic realities in Nigeria under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He urged Nigerians to vote out APC in 2023.

Wike said: “If this crowd that have come out here will come out in 2023, the election will be free. If you don’t change the bad government, you too, you are part of the bad government.

“So, use your voter’s card to throw away this government at the federal level. A government that has killed Nigeria, created hunger, and poverty everywhere.

“People don’t have jobs, hard economic policies that do not work. But by the grace of God, PDP will change all these.

“It is only in the PDP states that you can see the commissioning of projects. While the other (APC) governors are meeting their President on whether the convention will hold or not, we are doing projects upon projects.

“So, that is what Nigeria will witness when PDP takes over in 2023. It will be a revolution in infrastructure. There will be no excuses at all. The APC government has nothing to offer. It is said that you cannot give what you don’t have.”

