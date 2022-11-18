2023: Nigerian govt deploys security operatives at INEC facilities nationwide

The Federal Government, on Thursday, deployed security operatives at all the facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the 2023 elections.

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, disclosed this during a meeting with the chairmen and leaders of political parties at the Force headquarters in Abuja

This decision followed an upsurge of attacks on some facilities of the commission in the country.

Baba at the meeting also directed the security services to enhance intelligence gathering and sharing while utilise the same to address acts of political violence.

He noted that the police would collaborate with other security agencies to address the issues of hate speech and other violations.

READ ALSO:2023: INEC harps on peaceful campaigns, political participation

He said: “On our part, and as an outcome of the ICCES meeting, the Nigeria Police Force working in collaboration with other security agencies have resolved to enhance intelligence gathering, share and utilise same to stem acts of political violence; upscale the deployment of security teams to all INEC assets and facilities nationwide with teams drawn from the police, Nigerian Army, Department of State Services, Nigeria Civil and Security Defence Corps and the Federal Fire Service to take decisive lawful action against purveyors of hate speech, incitement to violence, mobilisation of thugs and other violations, including the prompt arrest, investigation, and prosecution of offenders in line with the provisions of Sections 92 and 93 of the Electoral Act 2022 as amended.”

The police boss had also accused some governors of sponsoring violence in their states, noting that the force would take decisive action as regards that.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now