News
2023: Nigerians now awake —Mr Macaroni
Debo Adedayo, Nigeria’s popular comedian also called Mr Macaroni, on Tuesday commended the surge of Nigerians taking part in the ongoing voter’s registration in the country.
Mr Macaroni was reacting to the recent update released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that more than one million Nigerians have currently been registered for the forthcoming general elections.
The skit maker described the development as the manifestation of interest displayed by Nigerians in the affairs of their country.
Mr Macaroni, in a series of tweets, canvassed for change of paradigm in the political environment of the country, stressing the inanities of leaders and the untold consequences on the people.
Read also:Why the youth must get PVCs, vote aggressively in 2023 —Mr Macaroni
He wrote: “INEC had recorded over 10 million plus fresh voters and more are still registering. Nigerians who have never voted before are willing to vote now. No one knows for sure how things will go in 2023 elections. But you can’t deny the fact that a lot of Nigerians are now awake.”
Debo also slammed those asking Nigerians leave the social media, adding that the platform has always been used to facilitate offline massive movements.
“Social Media was used heavily for campaigns in 2015. Asking people to leave social media is not insult you think it is. Social media has led to massive movements offline at different occasions worldwide. Don’t let anyone gaslight you. You can campaign offline and online.
“Campaign on social media was very sweet in 2015. I don’t understand why we are suddenly asking others to leave social media. People will always campaign online. It doesn’t stop the work going offline. It’s a plus not a minus.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...