2023: Nigerians now awake —Mr Macaroni

Debo Adedayo, Nigeria’s popular comedian also called Mr Macaroni, on Tuesday commended the surge of Nigerians taking part in the ongoing voter’s registration in the country.

Mr Macaroni was reacting to the recent update released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that more than one million Nigerians have currently been registered for the forthcoming general elections.

The skit maker described the development as the manifestation of interest displayed by Nigerians in the affairs of their country.

Mr Macaroni, in a series of tweets, canvassed for change of paradigm in the political environment of the country, stressing the inanities of leaders and the untold consequences on the people.

He wrote: “INEC had recorded over 10 million plus fresh voters and more are still registering. Nigerians who have never voted before are willing to vote now. No one knows for sure how things will go in 2023 elections. But you can’t deny the fact that a lot of Nigerians are now awake.”

Debo also slammed those asking Nigerians leave the social media, adding that the platform has always been used to facilitate offline massive movements.

“Social Media was used heavily for campaigns in 2015. Asking people to leave social media is not insult you think it is. Social media has led to massive movements offline at different occasions worldwide. Don’t let anyone gaslight you. You can campaign offline and online.

“Campaign on social media was very sweet in 2015. I don’t understand why we are suddenly asking others to leave social media. People will always campaign online. It doesn’t stop the work going offline. It’s a plus not a minus.”

