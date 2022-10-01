2023: Nigerians tired of lies from APC, PDP —LP Chairman

Chairman of the Labour Party in Bauchi State, Barrister Husseini Saraki has been opined that Nigerians are tired of misrule by both the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) since the return of democratic rule in 1999.

He expressed optimism that the Presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi would cruise to victory in the 2023 Presidential election considering his wide acceptability across the country .

Hussaini Saraki, was speaking on Saturday during the One Million-man march rally organized by the Labour Party in the state to mobilize support for the candidates of the party at all levels.

Read also:Labour Party calls for APC’s resignation from govt, withdrawal of candidates from 2023 polls

He said that “Nigerians are tired of lies of both the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and party and the main opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)”

The LP Chairman expressed joy at the large turnout of multitude of supporters who thronged the streets of Bauchi to support the Obi-Datti Presidential and Vice Presidential ticket saying that critics who believe the Labour Party has no structure will eat their words.

According to him, “We are tired of all their lies and we want to show them we are serious. During the day of the election they will be surprised,”.

By Yemi Kanji

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now