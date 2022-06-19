Politics
2023: NNPP dismisses reports on Kwankwaso becoming Peter Obi’s running mate
The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) on Sunday dismissed reports that former Kano State governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has accepted to be the running mate to the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the 2023 elections.
The LP has commenced talks with the NNPP, the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) on a coalition arrangement ahead of next year’s election.
Reports however emerged on Sunday that Kwankwaso who is the NNPP presidential candidate had accepted to be running mate to the ex-Anambra State governor.
However, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Agbo Major, the party described the reports as misleading and embarrassing.
READ ALSO: NNPP in talks with Peter Obi, LP for possible merger —Kwankwaso
The statement read: “NNPP has never at any time said its esteemed presidential candidate, His Excellency, Engr. Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, could accept to be Labour Party, Peter Obi’s deputy.
“The report is misleading and embarrassing to our great party, its presidential candidate, Kwankwaso and millions of supporters in Nigeria and in the Diaspora, and urges journalists to crosscheck their reports before publishing them to avoid national disaffection ahead of the crucial 2023 general election.
“As a mass movement, NNPP acknowledged alliance talks with the Labour Party that would consolidate and boost the nation’s frail democracy as we collectively strive for a new Nigeria which the party champions.”
