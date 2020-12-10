2023: No decision on zoning yet – PDP

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, said on Thursday the party has not decided on the zoning for the 2023 general election.

Secondus, who disclosed this to journalists in Abuja, said the party would take the decision after reviewing its performance at the 2019 general elections.

He said PDP has a methodology for carrying out its activities, adding that the same principle would be applied for the 2023 elections.

The chairman said: “After the general election, we set up a panel to study and appraise our performance and make necessary recommendations.

“The Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, is heading the committee and it is still working.

“We did the same thing when we lost the election in 2015 and set up Senator Ike Ekweremadu’s committee to look into why we lost. It was from that report that the party took action towards 2019.

“The same way this time, we must study our last outing before looking ahead. We can’t be talking of zoning when we have not appraised how we faired in the last election.

“Moreover, the state of the nation today is such that politics or anything concerning 2023 of three years away should take backstage.”

Secondus said the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) took over the affairs of the party when it lost the 2015 election.

According to him, the NWC inherited a party that had problems with internal democracy, because delegates were not given the final say on the selection of the party’s flag bearers for election.

He, however, said the PDP under his leadership had significantly enhanced its image and status.

Secondus added: “All over the country the PDP remains the bride. States under the party’s control rose from 11 to 16, while the party now makes use of an internal mechanism to resolve its internal issues.

“At the risk of being seen as blowing our own trumpet, it’s necessary to note that this NWC is the first in transparency and accountability.

“It is the first to function effectively for three years without scandal or dent of corruption.

“The first, also to successfully render an account of its monetary expenditures to both National Executive Council (NEC) and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as statutorily required.”

