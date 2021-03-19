2023: No decision yet on zoning – PDP | Ripples Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said on Friday no decision has been made on zoning arrangement for the 2023 presidential election.

The PDP Committee on the Review of the 2019 General Elections headed by the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, had recommended that the party should throw open the ticket for the 2023 election for all the six geopolitical zones in the country.

The apex Igbo socio-political oganisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, had on Thursday rejected the panel recommendation and reaffirmed its commitment to the zone’s quest to produce Nigeria’s president in 2023.

However, in a statement issued by its National Public Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party insisted that it has not adopted any of the panel’s recommendations.

The statement read: “Due to enquiries from our members and the general public, it has become imperative to clarify that PDP is yet to adopt any of the recommendations proposed by Senator Bala Mohammed‘s Committee on the Review of the 2019 Elections.

“As such, it will be incongruous for anyone to assert that any decision has been taken by PDP on the zoning of the presidency ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“PDP leaders, members, and supporters are enjoined to note that the party is yet to take any decision on the proposals presented by the committee.”

