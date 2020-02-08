2023: Nobody dashes power, seek support of Rivers people, Wike tells governorship hopefuls

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, on Saturday advised his political associates looking to succeed him in 2023 to seek the support of people of the state because he would not impose any governor on the state.

Wike, who stated this when a delegation of the Oyigbo local government area of the state paid a solidarity visit to the Government House in Port Harcourt, insisted that all those banking on him to support them in the governorship bids would be disappointed.

He said: “I am not going to impose anyone on Rivers State people as their next governor. Anyone who wants to be governor of Rivers in 2023 should go and try.

“All those hoping on me, I want to disappoint you. I am an experienced politician, I have seen it all. There is nobody that you will make a governor that will remain loyal to you.”

The governor declared that all the ethnic nationalities in the state have the right to vie for the position, saying Oyigbo people should not be intimidated by any other ethnic group.

Wike added: “Nobody dashes power. You have to break the hand holding the power to collect it. Everyone is equal in this state. You need other people to be governor.

READ ALSO: I fight the opposition, not my party members – Oshiomhole

“The next governor of Rivers State will not emerge on the basis of ethnic nationality. The next governor will be someone who can carry everyone along.”

He also said that there would be no automatic ticket for any local council chairman seeking a second term in office.

He told the visitors that the success of any local council chief in his second term aspiration would be determined by his performance and acceptance by the people.

Join the conversation

Opinions