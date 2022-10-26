2023: Northern Christian leaders want APC to withdraw Shettima as Tinubu’s running mate

A group of 500 Northern Christian clerics as well as heads of different support groups within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), have called on the leadership of the party to prevail on Senator Kashim Shettima to withdraw as the running mate to the party’s flag bearer in the 2023 presidential election, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The clerics and heads of APC groups, at a meeting on Wednesday held in Abuja, warned the party’s hierarchy that they would withdraw the support of millions of their followers across the country if the ruling party proceeded with Tinubu/Shettima ticket in the forthcoming elections.

They also warned that if their “demand was not met before the expiration of the window period for withdrawal of candidates as stipulated in the Electoral Act (2022 as amended) i.e. 90 days to the election, the APC should be ready to lose the support of their millions of followers in the North.”

In a communique jointly signed by Lucas Bako, Pst. Dauda Yakubu, Pst. Yuguda Augustine, Deaconess Jessica Nuhu, Elder Williams Unogwu, Dr. Theodore Uji, Pst. Ambas Kelvin, Mr. Haruna Vincent and Bish Emeka, representing the clerics and the groups, the body said the meeting was held to review the participation of Christians in the APC presidential campaign.

READ ALSO:Christian group backs APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket

“Nigeria has already had enough insecurity and challenges, and contributing to further insecurity and challenges in the country should bother every well-meaning and concerned Nigerian.

“We understand that the argument against substituting the Muslim Vice Presidential candidate of the APC with a Northern Christian is based on its proponents because it is no longer possible. Still, we beg to differ by stating categorically that it is possible, adding that the APC can make the change if they have the interest of Nigeria at heart.

“Neglecting these grievances around the party’s Muslim-Muslim ticket for the 2023 election could breed further resentment, costing the party its expected victory in the forthcoming election.

“To address this, a few steps must be taken, which in isolation or collectively will bring about the APC not fielding a Muslim-Muslim ticket, but a Muslim-Christian ticket which, of course, should be the standard.

“The leadership of the APC should ensure the Vice Presidential candidate nominee resigns with immediate effect. As clearly stated in the new electoral amendment law, he should be made to officially write to INEC to notify them of his withdrawal from the race,” part of the communique reads.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now