2023: Northern elders call for calm, level playing field as campaigns kick off

As campaigns for the 2023 general elections officially commence today (Wednesday), Nigerians await an upsurge of campaign activities in the country’s political space.

Given the schedule announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), candidates of the various parties have 150 days to carry out their campaigns to convince Nigerians to believe in them and cast votes in their favour during the election on February 24, 2023.

In the spirit of this, the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has charged Nigerians and politicians to run issue-based and peaceful campaign activities.

In a tweet by its spokesperson, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, on Wednesday, the forum stressed that campaign activities would inevitably determine the possibility of elections next year.

Baba-Ahmed noted that campaigns by different political parties should be devoid of unnecessary encumbrances and must be carried out in the interest of a better Nigeria.

He further cautioned politicians against violating the provisions of the Constitution and Electoral Act 2022.

He therefore tasked Nigerians not to be violent in the course of supporting candidates, adding that the unity of Nigeria should be paramount.

“Here we go. The campaigns will determine whether we have elections at all. It must be a level playing field for all. No barriers, barricades, bounderies. Do not die for a politician. No God sends you to kill for politics. If we want the best, we must work for it. One Nigeria for all”, the tweet reads.

