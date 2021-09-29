2023: Northern governors not opposed to power shift – El-Rufai

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, said on Tuesday his colleagues in the north did not oppose the shift of power to the South in 2023.

The Northern Governors Forum had during their meeting held on Monday in Kaduna described as unconstitutional the Southern governors’ determination to push through the region’s quest to produce the country’s next President in 2023.

The development has sparked angry reactions from individuals and groups including the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) in the South.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by its spokesman, Ken Robinson, PANDEF branded the Northern governors as hypocrites over their position on power shift.

The group said the governors’ position was ridiculous, cowardly, and irresponsible considering the fact that the South supported President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2015 and 2019 elections.

But in a chat with journalists in Kaduna, El-Rufai said his colleagues were only against the language used by the Southern Governors’ Forum in the resolution made at the last meeting in Enugu.

According to him, the Northern governors were alarmed that their southern counterparts will use the word “must” in their quest to produce President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor in 2023.

He stressed that some governors from the North had earlier called for a power shift in 2023 in their individual capacities to foster national unity and togetherness.

He added that the media misrepresented the Forum’s resolution on the 2023 power shift.

