Politics
2023: Northern youths warn APC, PDP on old politicians
The youth wing of the Northern socio-political organisation, the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) on Friday charged All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and other political parties to youths into political offices in 2023, or risk losing the support of the North.
The group Secretary-General, Nuhu Sani Lere, stated this at a media roundtable in Abuja.
He said the North would only support political parties that field youths as candidates for elective positions.
Lere expressed concern that political parties still present old politicians as party chairmen at the expense of resourceful youths.
He stressed that the youths are tired of old political politicians in the country.
READ ALSO: 2023: Lagos Assembly speaker demands fresh approach to elections in Nigeria
Lere said: “We are in consultations and have resolved unanimously to vote only parties that elect youths into offices.
“How do you vote for people who are 70 years and above? Or is it those with EFCC cases, Boko Haram sponsors or anti-social media campaigners? Nigeria cannot move forward with these same old crooks with the same songs.
“We need change, and the change begins now. Any party that fails to elect youths into leadership positions in the party risk losing our votes.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...