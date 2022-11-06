‘2023 not about anybody’s turn,’ Peter Obi declares at Arise TV town hall meeting

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Sunda urged Nigerians to make competence their major criterion in electing the country’s president in 2023.

Obi, who spoke at the Arise TV presidential town hall meeting in Abuja, warned Nigerians against voting for candidates based on ethnic identities next year.

He promised to address the challenges plaguing the country if elected as president in 2023.

The word “Emi lo kan” which means “it’s my turn” was made popular by the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, before the party’s presidential primary in June.

Obi said: “2023 is going to be different. It’s not going to be anybody’s turn. It’s solely about competence and capacity to fix the challenges in the country.

“Don’t vote for me because I’m an Igbo man, Christian, or come from a particular region of the country. There are fundamental issues for us to address because the country isn’t right at the moment.”

