2023: Obasanjo writes young Nigerians, recommends Peter Obi for president

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo in an open letter to young Nigerians has stated that of all the candidates contesting to be the president in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi of the Labour Party stands out.

Obasanjo in the letter released on Sunday, stated that Obi was his preferred choice for president in the elections.

According to him, “None of the contestants is a saint but when one compares their character, antecedent, their understanding, knowledge, discipline and vitality that they can bring to bear and the great efforts required to stay focused on the job particularly looking at where the country is today and with the experience on the job that I personally had, Peter Obi as a mentee has an edge. Others like all of us have what they can contribute to the new dispensation to liberation, restoration and salvaging of Nigeria collectively”.

Taking a veiled jab at Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Obasanjo states that they were “one and the same thing”, and that their sense of entitlements were not what was needed to move Nigeria forward.

“Let me say straight away that ‘Emi Lokan’ (My turn) and ‘I have paid my dues’ are one and the same thing and are wrong attitude and mentality for the leadership of Nigeria now. They cannot form the new pedestal to reinvent and to invest in a new Nigeria based on an All-Nigeria Government for the liberation and restoration of Nigeria. Such a government must have representation from all sectors of our national life – public, private, civil society, professional, labour, employers, and the diaspora. The solution should be in ‘we’ and ‘us’ and not in ‘me’ and ‘I’.”

Obasanjo, in the letter titled “My Appeal to all Nigerians, particularly young Nigerians” lamented the existential crises bedevilling the country, and that Obi had the edge over Tinubu, Atiku and Kwankwanso of the New Nigeria Peoples Democratic (NNPP) in terms of competence and character.

“One other important point to make about Peter is that he is a needle with thread attached to it from North and South and he may not get lost. In other words, he has people who can pull his ears, if and when necessary. Needless to say that he has a young and able running mate with clean track record of achievement both in public and private life”, Obasanjo said.

“The solution should be in ‘we’ and ‘us’ and not in ‘me’ and ‘I’. Mind you, I reiterate that no human being is an angel let alone a Messiah, but there are elements of these attributes and on comparative basis and by measure of what we know of, and what some of us have experienced from the front-runners, we must assess judiciously and choose wisely.”

It is high time, according to the ex-President, for the Nigerian youth to demand accountability for voting for leaders with the right type of attitudes to drive the nation forward.

Obasanjo also harped on the need for Nigerians, especially those with secessionist agitations, to bury grudges and shun violence in the interest of stability and unity of the country.

“Youth of Nigeria, your time has come, and it is now and please grasp it. If not now, it will be never. I appeal to you to turn the tide on its head and march forward chanting ‘Awa Lokan’ (Our turn) not with a sense of entitlement, but with a demonstrable ideological commitment to unity and transformation of Nigeria.

“Can we let the past go? I appeal to the young Nigerians to stop inheriting other people’s prejudices and enemies. Make your own friends and stop inheriting your father’s enemies. Let’s stop criminalizing and demonizing one another on the basis of the civil war on which we are all wrong. And let’s praise and thank God for preserving the oneness of Nigeria.

“Let’s stop living on our different wrongs or mistakes of the past: treasonable felony, Tiv riot and its handling, first military coup and its aftermath, second military coup, araba, pogrom and the civil war, all in the 1960s. And more recently OPC, Egbesu, MASSOB, IPOB, Boko Haram and banditry. No region can claim to be innocent or to be saintly. And no justification will suffice. In our respective individual or regional positions, we have done right and we have done wrong. It is therefore not right for any of us to be sanctimonious to see ourselves as saints and the rest as devils incarnate.

“Just let us agree to move forward together in mutual forgiveness, one accord, inclusive society, equality and equity. Together and without bias and discrimination, fear or favour, we can have Nigeria of one nation in diversity, in truth and in practice.”

