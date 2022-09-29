2023: Obi cautions politicians against voters’ inducement

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Thursday cautioned politicians against sharing money to voters during elections.

Obi, who made the call after a meeting with the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, in Ibadan, charged politicians, especially those seeking elective positions in 2023, to invest such money in the development of the nation’s education and health sectors.

The former Anambra State governor stressed that monetisation of elections has contributed to rising unemployment in Nigeria.

Obi said: “The money that they are sharing is why there is joblessness in the society.

“That is the money that should have been used to do what is right — to improve human capital, to invest in education and health.”

The LP candidate and other individuals eyeing the country’s highest political office signed a peace accord at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, earlier on Thursday.

The peace accord was initiated by the National Peace Committee in a bid to ensure a peaceful conduct of the 2023 general elections in the country.

