2023: Obi could have been my running mate in NNPP – Kwankwaso

The former Kano State governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, said on Monday his Anambra State counterpart, Peter Obi, could have been his running mate if had joined the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The ex-governor, who disclosed this in a Channels Television programme, Politics Today, said he held several talks with Obi before he decided to join the Labour Party.

The former Anambra governor joined the LP on Monday.

There were insinuations last week that Obi who dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) last Wednesday had concluded plans to join the NNPP and run a joint ticket with Kwankwaso.

Details later…

