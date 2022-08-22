2023: Obi plays Nigeria’s dirty politics, we don’t know him – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Monday rejected the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

In a statement issued by its Director of Media and Publicity, Emma Powerful, the group said it has no interest in Igbo president or a Nigeria president of South-East extraction.

IPOB was reacting to a claim by the National Secretary of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN), Salem Alhassan, that promoters of IPOB, and its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, have switched allegiance to Obi.

He added that no Fulani man would vote for the LP candidate in 2023.

However, IPOB insisted that Obi plays Nigeria’s dirty politics and it would never agree with his political opinions.

The statement read: “Peter Obi is involved in and playing dirty Nigerian politics while we in IPOB play advanced internationally accepted politics targeting the Biafra Referendum.

“If Peter Obi believes in what we are pursuing he wouldn’t have come out in the first place to contest for Nigeria’s President. Nobody should drag or link IPOB with Peter Obi’s politics.

“IPOB has said several times that we don’t know Peter Obi, we have nothing in common with Peter Obi and we do not agree with his political opinions. IPOB is a freedom-fighting movement and has nothing whatsoever to do with or in Nigerian politics.

“IPOB is not interested in Igbo president or a Nigeria President from Biafra extraction. Our mission is simple.”

