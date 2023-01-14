2023: Obi to speak at Chatham House Monday

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, will present his economic blueprint and other programmes at Chatham House in London on Monday.

The spokesman for the LP presidential campaign council, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

He said the former Anambra State governor would speak on a topic: “Nigeria’s 2023 Elections: A vision for policy change and institutional reforms,” at the United Kingdom institute.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, spoke at the Chatham House on December 6 last year.

The statement read: “The LP’s presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, is to honour a long-standing invitation to speak at Chatham House, a global policy institution that celebrated its centennial in 2021.

“Obi would use the opportunity to speak to the global audience about his run for the Nigerian presidency, his motivation and determination to engineer a new Nigeria through purposeful leadership, good governance to address the huge challenges facing Nigeria, especially insecurity and economic decline.

“The LP’s presidential candidate is expected to showcase his well-tailored out blueprint on how to move our great country from a consumptive nation to a productive State.

“Before now, Obi has appeared in virtually all town hall meetings outlining his programmes on how to make Nigeria a better place for all Nigerians. He has promised that ‘japa’ will come to an end because nobody will want to leave Nigeria if he’s voted as president of Nigeria.”

