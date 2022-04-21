2023: Obi urges PDP delegates to vote wisely at presidential primary

The former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, on Thursday charged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) delegates to next month’s presidential primary to vote wisely during the exercise.

Obi is one of the presidential aspirants vying for the PDP ticket at the primary election slated for May 29.

The ex-governor, who made the call at a meeting with the party stakeholders in Owerri, Imo State, urged the people who would be picked among the delegates to consider the future of their children and those unborn during the exercise.

He told the delegates to collect money if offered to them but counselled them to vote rightly.

Obi said: “Nigeria only has a formula for sharing its resources but no formula for production. Our country is not productive.

READ ALSO: 2023: PDP releases new dates for submission of forms, screening

“The first way to fight crime and criminality is through the natural way by providing opportunities for Nigerians to have means of livelihood.

“For our party national delegates, if they give you money to buy your votes, collect the money because it is your money but before you vote, consider the future of your children and those yet unborn.

“Let’s ask aspirants what they have been doing in their lives, where they have worked. I have been involved in the corporate world, I didn’t owe any salary, gratuity, or any contractor when I left office as Anambra State governor for eight years and nothing got missing. We need to cut down on our cost of governance.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now