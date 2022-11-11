2023: Obi visits Oba of Benin, cautions Nigerians on politics of identity

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Friday, warned Nigerians against playing politics of identity next year.

He gave the advice during his visit to the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, as part of his consultations with eminent Nigerians ahead of the 2023 election.

The Labour Party held its presidential rally in Edo State on Friday.

The rally took the party to Auchi, Edo North Senatorial District, and Uromi in Edo Central before rounding up in Benin City, the state capital.

The former Anambra State governor insisted that his party was poised to take Nigeria back next year.

He stressed the need for good leadership in the country effective from next year.

Obi said: “We want to save this country from its present predicament, and that is why we have been going round the country. It is now the turn of Nigerians to take back their country from a few individuals.

“Next year’s election should not be based on ethnicity, it shouldn’t be on religion. We want govt that is responsible, and we are exactly going to do that.”

