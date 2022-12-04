Politics
2023: Obi’s running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, dismisses Atiku, Tinubu’s ‘super structures’
The vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Datti Baba-Ahmed, has downplayed the significance of the “super structures” being touted by the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu; and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, ahead of the 2023 general elections.
Baba-Ahmed, who featured on Channels Television’s programme, Sunday Politics, contended that neither the APC nor the PDP has the mechanisms necessary to produce effective government and improve the lives of Nigerians.
Supporters of APC and PDP as well as political neutrals have identified the LP’s poor structure as the party’s major weakness as political parties perfect strategies for next year’s elections.
“There is no such thing as structures; it is the conflagration of people interested in collecting the money they have kept. That money must be collected by somebody; you can’t leave them to get away with that money.
READ ALSO: APC a big mistake, undeserving of repetition in 2023 —Datti Baba-Ahmed
“Tinubu does not have enough days in his life to finish spending that money. Atiku does not have enough days in his life to spend all that money. So, they need to spend it on the 2023 elections. And people, if you have money to spend, they will collect it,” Baba-Ahmed said.
He stressed that despite the LP being “well-resourced,” it would not spend money it cannot justify.
Baba-Ahmed argued that since Nigeria returned to democracy in 1999, the two major parties have collectively “misruled” the country despite having the so-called “structures” of administration.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...