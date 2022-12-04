2023: Obi’s running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, dismisses Atiku, Tinubu’s ‘super structures’

The vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Datti Baba-Ahmed, has downplayed the significance of the “super structures” being touted by the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu; and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Baba-Ahmed, who featured on Channels Television’s programme, Sunday Politics, contended that neither the APC nor the PDP has the mechanisms necessary to produce effective government and improve the lives of Nigerians.

Supporters of APC and PDP as well as political neutrals have identified the LP’s poor structure as the party’s major weakness as political parties perfect strategies for next year’s elections.

“There is no such thing as structures; it is the conflagration of people interested in collecting the money they have kept. That money must be collected by somebody; you can’t leave them to get away with that money.

READ ALSO: APC a big mistake, undeserving of repetition in 2023 —Datti Baba-Ahmed

“Tinubu does not have enough days in his life to finish spending that money. Atiku does not have enough days in his life to spend all that money. So, they need to spend it on the 2023 elections. And people, if you have money to spend, they will collect it,” Baba-Ahmed said.

He stressed that despite the LP being “well-resourced,” it would not spend money it cannot justify.

Baba-Ahmed argued that since Nigeria returned to democracy in 1999, the two major parties have collectively “misruled” the country despite having the so-called “structures” of administration.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now