2023 offers Nigerians opportunity to change their fortune —Moghalu

Presidential aspirant under the platform of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Kingsley Moghalu, has charged Nigerians to be decisive in changing the horrible narrative of the country in the 2023 general elections.

The presidential hopeful, who spoke during a banquet and national parley organized by the leadership of ADC for all its presidential aspirants yesterday, noted that the forthcoming elections will offer Nigerians the golden opportunity to address the existential issues of corruption and insecurity in the country.

The former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) deputy governor lamented the rate of poverty in the land, stressing the negative impacts of leadership in every facet of the country.

Stressing that the recurrent hardships in the country might provoke social revolution in no time, Moghalu charged Nigerians to take required steps in the interest of the betterment of the country.

He noted: “Nigeria was the first son of the black race, we were yet to realise our potentials as a people. I am running for presidency because the poverty in this country is simply too much to ignore anymore.

“And if it continues, it will lead to a social revolution, I have no doubt about it, it will happen but it’s just matter of when.

“It is not good that all the young people of this country have no decent jobs meanwhile we are having more and more children. One day their energies will translate into something very negative in this country.

“So, we need to get ready to fix the country and make things work. In the coming general elections, we are faced with a historic choice to make. It is not just an election of politics as usual, we all have a clear choice to make.

“Everything seems to be going down. 2023 is the time to make the choice for a purposeful future. Leadership is the problem.”

