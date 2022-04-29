2023: Okorocha charges APC delegates to vote ‘fairly’ in presidential primary

The former Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, on Friday charged the All Progressives Congress (APC) delegates to next month’s presidential primary to vote intelligently during the exercise.

Okorocha, who made the call when a group, the New Nigeria Movement, presented to him the APC presidential nomination form in Abuja, acknowledged that the delegates are under duress because of the involvement of some party’s bigwigs in the presidential race.

He charged the delegates not to vote solely on emotions.

The ex-governor said: “I know you will be under intense pressure brought by religious, ethnic, and political sentiments but one question you must ask yourself is what has been your gain? If you cast your vote by sentiment, don’t blame anyone later.”

He stressed that Nigeria was in dire need of a wealth creator who would boost the country’s economic potential rather than a manager.

The Imo West senator noted that a majority of the presidential aspirants are money managers who are unfit for the job of reengineering the country.

Okorocha said: “There are so many in the presidential race, I am not the best aspirant but I am who Nigeria needs to change the ugly narrative. In Nigeria we are going through an abnormal situation, our country is associated with poverty, insecurity, and others, and an ideal person is needed to champion the nation.

“Nigeria requires a builder, not a manager. What I see happening is that many managers are aspiring to manage the nation but you must build first before bringing the managers. My only agenda is to create wealth for Nigerians.”

