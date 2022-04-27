2023: Okorocha’s son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, slams politicians for opposing South-East push for presidency

A former governorship candidate in Imo State, Uche Nwosu, on Wednesday condemned politicians in the South-East for refusing to support the call for the region to produce Nigeria’s President in 2023.

Nwosu, who a son-in-law to former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, said at a press conference in Abuja that it was disheartening for people of the South-East s to clamour for zoning of presidency to the region while some prominent politicians are opposed to the idea.

He stressed that it was double standard to accuse the North of plotting to retain power in 2023 while at the same time denying the only zone which has never produced the country’s president the opportunity to do so.

Nwosu said: “It is sad that some politicians in the South-East are secretly opposing the idea of an Igbo Presidency in 2023. And they should bury their head in shame.

“The South-East is determined to get to power by the support of other zones but I still plead with our brothers from other zones to understand that the country is built on three legs, that is the South-East, South-West and the North, even though if you talk about the six geo-political zones we have now, others have tasted it.

“We are not discouraged that other zones are interested, this is democracy and you don’t just sit at home and expect them to give power to you, you also have to move and campaign for you to get it.

“So we know that you can’t sit in the South-East and power will come from the North, South West or South-South and be given to you.

“What we need now is a unifier; we want somebody who can come and treat the six geo-political zones as one, we don’t need an ethnic bigot who will come in and the first thing he will do his to face his region, we don’t need that kind of President.

“We need the president that will look at the entire zones as his own, we need someone who will unite this country as one and we have them in the South-East, the likes of Owelle Rochas Okorocha, Dave Umahi and Chris Ngige, among others.”

