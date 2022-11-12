2023: Okotie says presidential candidates making ‘unrealistic’ promises

Political critic and cleric, Rev Chris Okotie has issued a critique of the campaign promises of the major presidential candidates in the 2023 general elections.

Okotie spoke on Friday, during a radio programme in Lagos, noting that most of the campaign promises would be unachievable going by the inconsistencies contained in the current constitution.

He said, “All the major presidential flagbearers are talking about modality – how they would do what – none is addressing conditionality, that is, the constitution, true federalism, resource control, as the primary solution to the Nigerian quandary’.

“Nigeria’s governmental incapacity is not modalities (about requisite knowledge and procedure), but conditionalities (inherent conditional obstructions).

Okotie supported his position with the analogy of a pilot who wouldn’t fly his aircraft in bad weather since doing so would be suicidal.

The Reverend continued by saying that it would be futile to try to base any political pledges on the current broken constitution.

He came to the conclusion that the only way out was to adopt his particular brand of restructuring, which was based on Aboriginal Democracy and would result in a constitution that satisfied the needs of the people.

