2023: Okowa confident Gov Wike will remain in PDP despite disaffections

As reconciliation moves continue in the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of 2023 general elections, vice presidential candidate of the party, Ifeanyi Okowa, has said the Rivers State governor, Nyeson Wike, was very much with the party.

The nomination of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as the vice presidential candidate of the party created come disaffection among some blocs with some members saying the slot was supposed to be given to Nyeson Wike of Rivers State given his dedication to the party.

The governors and some other stakeholders of the party convened a meeting in Abuja yesterday as part of fence-mending processes.

One of the members of the party’s Board of Trustees, Professor Jeri Gana, who spoke on behalf of the group after the meeting, assured Nigerians of unity in the party ahead of the 2023 polls.

Speaking on the development shortly after meeting with Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Okowa said the party would deepen its reconciliation in the interest of Nigerians.

He added that Governor Wike belongs to the opposition party and would not consider supporting another party in 2023.

He said: “PDP is one family. i believe everything is being done to enable us stay as one. I didn’t listen to Governor Wike’s interview but I believe whatever is going on at the moment, we’ll still remain as a family. Wike is a party man. He has worked really hard for the party. I believe he is not going to work for another party.”

