2023: Okupe dismisses reports on Obi’s alliance with Atiku

A former presidential aide, Doyin Okupe, has dismissed reports on the alliance between the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Obi was Atiku’s running mate in the 2019 presidential election.

Okupe, who is the Director- General of the Obi-Datti Campaign Organisation, made the clarification in a series of tweets on his Twitter handle on Wednesday.

He wrote: “I hereby categorically refute the false statement making the rounds that Peter Obi has made any deal with Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP, with respect to the 2023 Presidential elections.

“By the Grace of God and the massive acceptance and support of the Nigerian people; home and abroad, and especially the youths, OBI IS FAR AHEAD OF ALL OTHER PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES IN THE COUNTRY.



“He, therefore, cannot, logically, be negotiating with any other less popular candidate(s) or their parties.

“Members of the public are hereby advised to ignore this cheap, self-serving and distracting propaganda, which we also believe is not coming from the Atiku camp.

“The train of the OBIdient movement gathers more and more electorates on an hourly basis, while it is evident that the political fortunes and followership of the other parties diminish and recede like a drying lake in the scorching heat of an arid desert.

“The Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Organisation is focused on our mission which is to TAKE BACK NIGERIA and hand it over to the Nigerian Youths, to secure their collective Destiny.”

