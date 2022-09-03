2023: Oloriegbe pledges support for Tinubu despite defeat in APC senatorial primary

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Health, Dr. Ibrahim Oloriegbe, on Saturday promised to mobilise support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the 2023 general elections.

He stated this at a reception organised for him by family members and supporters in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The Senator assured supporters that despite the charade that played out at the party’s senatorial primary where he lost in his bid to return to the upper legislative chamber in 2023, he would stay in the party to mobilise support for the former Lagos State governor.

He said: “It is payback time by Kwarans for the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“In spite of all that happened to me at the primaries in the state, I remain a member of APC. Since 2010 my focus has been on the progress of Kwara and I have been in that struggle.

“I believe that I have to stay in APC to join forces to correct what is happening in the party in the state.

“More importantly, shortly after the primaries, I had a meeting with Asiwaju Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima. We analysed what happened at the primaries and agreed to put that behind us.

“I am a stakeholder in the Nigerian project. At this particular time, if you look at capacity and ability to change, Asiwaju Tinubu is the best candidate. As such, I along with my supporters will mobilise and work for Tinubu and Senator Shettima in the 2023 elections.

“Asiwaju Tinubu has been supporting our cause in Kwara. In 2011 I was an Action Congress of Nigeria senatorial candidate and Tinubu was our leader. In 2018/2019, he was a major supporter of the ‘Otoge’ movement and I am a beneficiary of the struggle. Why will I now say whatever has happened to me personally because of the primaries, I will leave Asiwaju because of selfish interest? Never.

“My support for Tinubu is based on his capacity and ability. I am also supporting him for the benefit of my state because if Nigeria is good, Kwara will be good. It is not borne out of ulterior motives.”

