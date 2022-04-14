2023: Omo-Agege joins Delta governorship race

The Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, on Thursday, declared his intention to vie for the governorship seat in Delta State.

Omo-Agege, who made public his intention at a rally held in Warri, said he was inspired to extend the development he brought to his constituency to every part of the state.

The Deputy Senate President also described Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as a failure in the state.

He said: “Your presence here since 7:00 a.m. is an indication that we are ready to chase away the Okowa PDP administration from Asaba. By the blessings of the Almighty, you sent me to the Senate in 2015 and while in the Senate, I represented you well and I emerged the deputy president of the Senate.

“I want to thank Mr. President, Muhammadu Buhari, for standing by us, standing by the people of Delta central and the people of Delta State for being the number two leader in the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“In 2019, I came back to you again asking you for your mandate, that if you send me back to the Senate I will do a lot of things. I’m here to report to you today that all of the promises I made to you in 2015 and in 2019, I have fulfilled all of them.

“Today because of your mandate, every community in Urhoboland has solar-powered street lights; because of the mandate you gave to me, almost all communities have been powered with additional transformers.

“This opportunity I have brought to Delta Central, I also want to bring that to Delta North and Delta South. I, Ovie Omo-Agege, offer myself for the office of governor of Delta State.”

