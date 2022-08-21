2023: Onanuga, Alake, Keyamo to head APC presidential campaign media directorate

The Director of Media and Communication, Tinubu Campaign Organisation, Bayo Onanuga, and two others have been picked to lead the All Progressives Congress (APC) Media and Communication Directorate for the 2023 presidential election.

Onanuga, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, listed the other two persons as former Commissioner for Information and Strategy in Lagos State, Dele Alake, and the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo.

He added that the directorate which was approved by the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, comprised three departments.

The departments, according to him, are Public Affairs, Media and Publicity and Strategic Communication.

He said: “In the approved directorate, Bayo Onanuga, the Managing Director of The News/PMNews and former Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) will continue his role as Director of Media and Publicity.

“Dele Alake, a former Commissioner for Information and a veteran editor will serve as Director of Strategic Communication. He served in this role for the President Muhammadu Buhari campaign team from 2014 to 2015.

“The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr. Festus Keyamo will continue his role as spokesman of the campaign as Director of Public Affairs.”

He said the directorate would also have six deputy directors including the APC former spokesman, Lanre Issa-Onilu, who will serve as Deputy Director, Communication Strategy, Hannatu Musawa, Deputy Director, Public Affairs, Kehinde Bamigbetan, Deputy Director, Media relations.

“Malam Modibbo Kawu will be Deputy Director of Media and Publicity, while Mohammed Bulama is to take charge of multi-media and Seun Olufemi-White the Deputy Director of New Media.

“The campaign structure will also soon unveil representatives and spokesmen in all states of the federation,” Onanuga added.

