2023: Ondo information commission resigns

The Ondo State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, has resigned from the state executive council.

In a letter dated April 12, 2022 and addressed to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, the commissioner said he quit the position to vie for the House of Representatives seat in Ilaje/Ese-Odo Federal Constituency in the 2023 general elections.

He wrote: “It is with profound gratitude that I write to inform you of my resignation from the cabinet of Ondo State Government as commissioner with effect from Thursday, 14th April, 2022.

“As already observed in public domain, I had after due consultation indicated interest to run for the position of House of Representatives to represent the good people of my federal constituency (Ilaje/Ese-Odo) on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.”

Ojogo thanked Akeredolu for giving him the opportunity to serve in his cabinet.

The governor had in a memo dated April 11, 2022, and signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu, directed political appointees seeking elective positions in next year’s election to resign from their positions.

