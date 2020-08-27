2023: Only a ‘digital candidate’ will succeed me —Umahi

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, said on Thursday only a “digital candidate with pedigree” would succeed him in 2023.

The governor, who stated this during the grand finale of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) local council election rally at the Pa Ngele Oruta Stadium in Abakaliki, advised aspirants without such credentials to improve their qualifications.

Umahi will complete his second term of four years in 2023.

He said: “The governorship position has been extended and is not for people who are not Information Communication Technology (ICT), compliant.

“No amount of politicking or provocation will distract me, I still have works to do but will devote the last year of my administration to politics.”

The governor, however, assured all aspirants that nobody would be disenfranchised and promised the PDP national leadership that he would not be for or against any aspirant.

Umahi added: “Someone can even be in the National Assembly for 20 years but provided your people still want you, you will go back.

“You will only be angry with me if you expect me to anoint you but my anointing is finishing and I am looking for another.”

He thanked the National Chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus, and his executives for effectively “navigating” its leadership and urged the party to embrace electronic voting.

“The incessant shedding of blood during elections worries me as electronic voting will check all desperations and struggles recorded during elections.

“Our candidates for the August 29 LGA polls in the state will represent the party creditably and have the support of the people,” he concluded.

