2023: Only candidate with capacity to win election will get APC presidential ticket – Uzodinma

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, said on Monday the All Progressives Congress (APC) would only give its 2023 presidential ticket to any politician with the capacity to win the election.

The governor stated this when he featured in a Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today.

He, however, said the choice of the party’s presidential candidate would be a collective decision.

Uzodinma said: “The APC presidential ticket is not an airline ticket. We are talking about having a presidential candidate. It is a decision that will be taken by the party. It has to be a collective decision.

“One thing I’m very sure of is that winnability is the key issue when we sit down to make a decision on the APC presidential candidate. Nobody will get the presidential ticket because he spoke good English on the television or he was abusing people on television. It is a decision of the party and many factors — covert and overt factors — will be taken into consideration because at the end of the day, the ticket will be given to a name that can win the election.”

Several politicians including the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu and former Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, had so far declared their intention to vie for the party’s ticket for next year’s presidential election.

