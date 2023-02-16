2023: Ortom finally confirms Peter Obi as his adopted candidate

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Thursday confirmed the Labour Party presidential flag bearer, Peter Obi, as his adopted candidate in the February 25 election.

Ortom, who spoke at a Town Hall meeting addressed by the LP in Makurdi, promised to work for his success in the election.

He said the decision was premised on his conviction that the former Anambra State governor was mentally and physically prepared for the task of getting the country working again.

The governor described the LP candidate as a God-fearing, capable and competent man with the capacity to rescue the country from its present sorry state.

Ortom is one of the five governors pushing for the resignation of the PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, over his role in the crisis that hit the party after the conclusion of its presidential primary in May last year.

Others are – Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).

The quintet had boycotted the PDP campaign rallies since September last year and listed the resignation of Ayu as a pre-condition for their support of the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in this month’s election.

READ ALSO: Like Wike, court restrains PDP from expelling Ortom

The governor has repeatedly voiced his support for the LP candidate at various gatherings in the past.

He said: “We have come to a time where we must leave out sentiments and save Nigeria by looking at individuals who can lead with the fear of God and provide gainful employment for the youths.

“We must, in this 2023, fashion a new Nigeria, Nigeria that will give the people equity, fairness, and justice.

“The PDP has failed Nigerians, APC has failed Nigerians, political parties have failed Nigerians, even Labour Party has failed Nigerians. We must therefore look at individuals, those people who can deliver.

“So, this is not about the party, I am not in Labour Party but I am working for Peter Obi. Peter Obi will make sure that we sleep with our two eyes closed. These unnecessary killings that are going on in our country will stop.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now