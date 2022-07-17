2023: Ortom predicts PDP’s takeover of Aso Rock after victory in Osun election

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Sunday predicted the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) victory in the 2023 presidential election.

The governor was reacting to the victory of the PDP flag bearer in Osun, Ademola Adeleke, in Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

In a message of congratulations to Adekeke, Ortom commended the governor-elect for his perseverance, labour, and dedication to the welfare of the people.

He also applauded the people of Osun State, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the media, civil society organisations (CSOs), and security personnel for ensuring that the people’s will prevailed.

READ ALSO: ‘Adeleke’s victory a clear sign that APC’s time in power is over,’ Says PDP governors

The governor said: “On behalf of myself, the government, and the PDP family in Benue State, I congratulate Senator Ademola Adeleke on his election as the governor-elect of Osun State. I am convinced that you will provide enduring leadership for the people in appreciation for the massive support they have given you by your election.

“The victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate; Senator Adeleke in the Osun election is a measure of trust and confidence of the citizens in him and the party.”

He, however, counselled Adeleke not to take the trust and confidence for granted and urged him to carry everybody along in the discharge of his duties in the state.

He stressed that the Osun success was a precursor to similar successes awaiting the PDP in next year’s election.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now