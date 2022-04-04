2023: Oshiomhole to vie for Edo North Senatorial seat

The former Edo State governor, Adams Oshiomhole, on Monday declared his intention to vie for a seat in the Senate next year.

Oshomhole, who is also the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), stated this at his 70th birthday party held on Monday at his country home in Iyamoh, Edo State.

The former governor is eyeing a seat in the Edo North Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

Oshiomhole has stayed out of the public glare since 2020 when he was removed as the APC national chairman.

He was the Edo State governor from 2008 to 2016.

