2023: Osinbajo brands self Nigeria’s ‘most prepared’ presidential aspirant

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Thursday described himself as the most prepared presidential aspirant in the country.

Osinbajo declared his 2023 presidential bid on April 11.

The Vice President, who stated this when he visited the Bayelsa State Council of Traditional Rulers in continuation of his consultations ahead of the 2023 presidential election, said he has the required experience to steer the country’s affairs.

He said: “The chief objective of my coming is to formally let you know, in a domain where I am a chief, of my intention to run for the presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I made the formal declaration on April 11.

“All of us are aware, I have served as the vice president and God helping us, I will serve until May 29, 2023 in that capacity.

“It is my desire that come that day, I will succeed our current president as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“As vice president, I have served under a president that has given me the opportunity to see for myself and observe at very close quarters, all that is required to run this very complex, very diverse nation, Nigeria.

“I have also served on many occasions as acting president when the president was away.

“All of that has given me more than an insider view of how to effectively run the affairs of this country with its various challenges.

“I will say of all the contestants, and I will say humbly and clearly that I am the most prepared to hit the ground running.

“I will be ready on the first day of the assignment because I have seven years of training; I have the experience.

“And I believe that those services are required even now.

“I ask for your prayers and your support; I know that I have your good wishes already.’’

