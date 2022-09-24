Politics
2023: Osinbajo out, Aregbesola in as APC unveils campaign council
The presidential campaign team for the 2023 election has finally been presented by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
Abdullahi Adamu, the party’s national chairman, is listed as deputy chairman 1 on the list of 422, which James Faleke, the Presidential Campaign Council Secretary, issued late on Friday.
The list includes a few surprises and plot twists, as one could anticipate. While Vice President Osinbajo’s name is noticeably absent from the list, Rotimi Amaechi, a former minister of transportation who, like Osinbajo, competed with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for the presidential ticket, is listed.
Read also: Osinbajo rallies APC governors on economy, ASUU strike
Despite claims by APC leaders that he worked against the ruling party in the most recent Osun governorship election won by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Rauf Aregbesola, a former ally of Tinubu and Minister of Interior, is also included on the list.
The list does not include Adebayo Shittu, a former minister of communication. Shittu has been at the forefront of Tinubu’s campaign.
