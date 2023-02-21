2023: Osun APC goes spiritual, declares three-day fast ahead of elections

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State has directed its members to observe a three-day fast and prayer ahead of next Saturday’s elections in the country.

The party’s acting chairman in the state, Tajudeen Lawal, gave the directive in a statement on Tuesday in Osogbo.

The prayer session, according to him, would commence on Wednesday through Friday, eve of the presidential and National Assembly elections.

READ ALSO: OSUN: APC, PDP feud over Adeleke’s 100-day achievements in office

He said: “The prayer point of the APC members should be that God Almighty should finish His work which He had started on the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and all the party’s national and state assemblies’ candidates.”

The chairman also encouraged the party members to pray for crisis-free elections and subsequent victory of all the party’s candidates in the election.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now