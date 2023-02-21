Politics
2023: Osun APC goes spiritual, declares three-day fast ahead of elections
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State has directed its members to observe a three-day fast and prayer ahead of next Saturday’s elections in the country.
The party’s acting chairman in the state, Tajudeen Lawal, gave the directive in a statement on Tuesday in Osogbo.
The prayer session, according to him, would commence on Wednesday through Friday, eve of the presidential and National Assembly elections.
He said: “The prayer point of the APC members should be that God Almighty should finish His work which He had started on the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and all the party’s national and state assemblies’ candidates.”
The chairman also encouraged the party members to pray for crisis-free elections and subsequent victory of all the party’s candidates in the election.
